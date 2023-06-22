The blue derby on the Halle grass went to Jannik Sinner, but applause for Lorenzo Sonego. The two gave birth to a beautiful, vibrant game, really on the edge and, even if it is often said on these occasions, really decided by very few points. The South Tyrolean, number nine in the world, won in three sets (6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4) in two hours and 54 minutes of play, making the most of the break points obtained during the match: he having had 11, he converted two, that was enough to get the better of Sonego, who instead out of 8 didn’t convert even one, also due to Jannik’s skill and coldness in those moments. Between the two, at the end of the match, a beautiful hug, and it could not be otherwise, at the end of such a real and hard-fought match. In the quarterfinals of the ATP 250, reached here for the first time in his career, Sinner awaits the winner between Bublik and Struff (watch out for the German, really dangerous).

the themes

—

We have seen some interesting things in this derby. The first: Sinner is recovering. Especially regarding the service. Excellent, today, in the percentages: 68% of firsts with 82% of points won, these numbers which, if maintained, could give Jannik fruitful dividends in the rest of the season on grass. In short, the “Foot Up”, the position first abandoned and now taken up by Sinner, seems to work. Not only the service, among the good news. Beating this Sonego, and Lorenzo proved it throughout the match, wasn’t easy. After the first set, which was a battle between unexploited break points and games continually played to the advantage, the inertia of the match could have changed in favor of the Piedmontese, but that wasn’t the case. Sinner has stepped up, making much less mistakes especially with the forehand, moving better on the pitch, faster and more toned, and making use of the greater heaviness of his ball, something that Gasquet had not done, for example, even in the previous round. Sonego was aggressive, very aggressive, maybe even too much at certain moments, and he wasn’t always clear-headed on the (many) occasions that presented him. Lorenzo dreamed of winning and climbing the rankings (he’s now 39) to look for a top seed at Wimbledon, which he won’t have and which Jannik will undoubtedly have instead. The numbers testify to how little difference there was between the two on the court, but in tennis, as we know, there is only one winner. And this time it was Sinner.