Finally, Sinner. The important title, the one that was still missing and that can make a career change has arrived. Jannik too is now a Masters 1000 champion. In Toronto, the South Tyrolean beat Alex De Minaur for the fifth time in his career, 6-4 6-1 and climbed to number 6 in the world ranking, equaling the best ranking of Matteo Berrettini who it had arrived in 2021, the year of the Wimbledon final. The Race for the Finals, the one that indicates the performance of the season, however, says number 4 immediately behind the three Slam champions, Djokovic, Alcaraz and Medvedev. A gift for his 22nd birthday on Wednesday, a result that finally blows the cork, gives security, silences the many criticisms of the lack of significant results. For Simone Vagnozzi’s pupil, who was unable to enjoy the triumph in person because he was on vacation, 2023 was a year of slow and constant growth. 2 1000m finals, the semifinal at Wimbledon and now the view of the Us Open is breathtaking.

THE MATCH

—

The first set immediately starts well for Jannik who is almost perfect in response and immediately takes a break to take himself 2-0. Perhaps an advantage that arrived too soon because immediately afterwards, the Australian regains the lost serve thanks to a few too many backhand mistakes but nothing is lost. In the sixth game the South Tyrolean, assisted in the box by Darren Cahill, steals the serve again from Damn and gives it up again. Even the Australian coach gets nervous at yet another forehand error by Jannik who is good at not letting the game slip out of his hands. At 4-4 he plays an exceptional game, and when it’s time to serve to stay in the set, De Minaur feels the pressure and push from Jannik. Three set points and no escape for Demon who gives up the first set 6-4. He returns to the field with a somewhat distracted Sinner who lets himself be led to the advantages but with great lucidity holds for 1-0. The Australian, who beat Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz, is unable to contain Jannik in the 3rd game giving up his serve for 3-1. And this time, Jannik, he’s not wrong, on the contrary, he doubles. He snatches the serve from De Minaur again and closes 6-1. The most important victory. Happy birthday Jannik.