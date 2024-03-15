Indian Wells (AFP)

Italian Jannik Sinner, ranked third in the world, achieved his nineteenth successive victory, and reached the semi-finals of the American Indian Wells Masters 1000 Points Tennis Tournament, with an easy victory over Czech Jiri Lehiczka 6-3, 6-3.

Sinner, 22 years old, who won the Australian Open title this year, the first of the four major tournaments, began his series of victories in the Davis Cup last year, and followed it with 16 consecutive victories this year.

Since winning his first major title in Melbourne, where he defeated Serbian Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals on his way to lifting the cup, Sinner has also won the Dutch tournament in Rotterdam.

The Italian dominated his match with Lehiczka, breaking his opponent's serve early in both sets, and successfully defending his only break point in the match.

Sinner said, “I am very happy, because the weather conditions on the court were different. In the morning it was windy, and in the first set it was difficult to deal with the situation.”

He continued, praising his opponent, “He is an amazing player and has tremendous potential, so I was aware of every point I mentioned.”

Sinner will face a fiery confrontation in the semi-finals, where he will face the winner of the match between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, world number two, the defending champion, and German Alexander Zverev, sixth.

For women, Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk qualified for the first time to the semi-finals of one of the 1000 tournaments, defeating Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 7-5.

Kostyuk needed only 22 minutes to finish the first set in her favor, while she led 3-0 in the second set, before Potapova was able to win her first game, to return and break her opponent’s serve, and score her serve, but her return to the atmosphere of the match collided with the determination of the Ukrainian woman, who decided the match. For her own good.

“I mean 6-0, 3-0 is probably the worst score in the world,” said Kostyuk, 21, who served to win the match when the score was 5-3 in the second set and was broken. “I mean, 6-0, 3-0 is probably the worst score in the world,” to think the match was decided.

“I was playing against the wind, so it was very difficult, and Anastasia is a stubborn competitor,” added the Ukrainian, who reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time at the Australian Open this year.

She added, “She always fights, so I tried to stay there until the end. She made a lot of unforced errors at the beginning of the second set, so it was not easy when she returned to the atmosphere for the match.”

In the next round, Kostyuk will play with Poland's Iga Świńtek, ranked first in the world, or Danish Caroline Wozniacki, who returned to the court last year after becoming a mother of two children.