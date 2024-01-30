Sanremo 2024: Sinner, 'I'm cheering from home, I won't go'

“Amadeus' invitation to Sanremo? I'm cheering from home. It's a nice event but I'm here for two days and then Australia is over. I look forward, when I should go to Sanremo I will already be working, I won't go there”, explained Jannik Sinner in his press meeting in Rome about his participation in Sanremo. The Italian tennis player will return to the court in the Rotterdam tournament (ATP 500 from 10 to 18 February) where a year ago he reached the final where he lost after a 3 set battle against Daniil Medvedev (the Russian's last victory against the Italian, then 4 consecutive successes for the Italians including the final of the Austrian Open).

Sinner, 'residence in Monte Carlo? I feel good there, I feel at home and I have a normal life.

“Residence in Monte Carlo? When I turned 18 I trained in Bordighera with my former coach who lived in Monaco, the best thing about Monaco is that there are many players you can train with, perfect facilities, different gyms, good pitches, I I feel at home, I feel good there, I have a normal life, I can go to the supermarket without problems”, the words of Jannik Sinner in the meeting with the press talking about his residence in Monte Carlo.

Paris 2024: Sinner, 'Flag-bearer? I'm not thinking about it, Games key moment for me'

“Flag-bearer at Paris 2024? I'm not thinking about it. The Olympics will be a key moment for me, they will be the first time I play them. There are many athletes, the best in the world, who I don't see myself knowing to get positive ideas that can help me. It will be one of the most important tournaments of the year, because I don't come every year and I'm happy to play them. We hope that Italy can bring home as many medals as possible”, says Jannik Sinner at the press meeting in Rome.

Jannik Sinner: “Goal? To hunt in every tournament”

Last year Sinner said the goal was to qualify for the Finals. Mission accomplished. For 2024 “the goal was to play the Grand Slams a little better. Last year I made a good semi-final at Wimbledon, but there are three others. The first went well (he smiles) but the season didn't end there, in fact, it's just begun. We worked a lot in preparation but I missed the competition. The first tournament I did was the Australian Open. Now the goal is to go hunting in every tournament. There will be good weeks and others less good, but the confidence I have gained in recent months is a great advantage.”

Sinner, I don't like social media because that's not the truth. I watch TV series

“I don't like social media because that's not the truth, you see certain things…”, underlines Jannik Sinner in the meeting with the press in Rome. “I watch TV series, I'm watching 'Animal Kingdom' in Australia, but here in Italy you can't see it. What if I read books? I'm going in a moment, there are times when I read a lot and others when I read little, I always carry a book with me”, added the Italian tennis player.

Sinner, 'happy to share these emotions, I like the warmth of people'

“I'm happy to share so many emotions with all of you but there isn't just one tournament, there are many. We have many possibilities to do well, but also to do badly. We must be ready but happy with this situation, this finish line is important for me and my team. You can feel the warmth of the people, I like it but as a boy I'm like two weeks ago, simple and normal.” Jannik Sinner said this in the press meeting in Rome after the success at the Australian Open. “Planning will be very important, we did very well last year, the physique is now quite good but I know that I have to improve that part, the strength but also the resistance. A lot of work in the gym. I can serve a little better, do everything is a little better but we worked well on the mental step we took on how to approach certain matches and certain moments but there is still work to do”, added Sinner.

Sinner: “Pressure is a privilege”

How will you handle the pressure? “Pressure is a privilege. When things are going well you always want something more. My team and I are working to achieve goals and dreams. My dream has always been to win a Slam – explains Jannik Sinner – Now I know how it feels and we are working to have this feeling again. The best thing for me is to go on the pitch again and work again. In the end, this is what made me successful. Let's try to take a step forward, perhaps now the objective is to take a step forward in the rankings. The future is difficult to predict.”

Sinner, 'A quality? The hard work, there are no secrets'

“A quality of mine? Maybe it's all work, there are no secrets that one manages to reach a good goal. Perhaps the secret is to work harder than others, I only know myself, how professional one is, this is also a quality, I wake up in the morning and the first thing I think is that today I have to train, there is no secret behind”, explains Jannik Sinner in the press meeting in Rome after the success at the Australian Open. “Something that scares me? In my head it's always a tennis match, it's what I like to do, I'm going onto the pitch calmly, with the desire to win, if my opponent is better I shake his hand. I'm not afraid, there will be more difficult moments to manage but I'm not afraid.” added the Italian tennis player number 4 in the ATP ranking.

Sinner: My parents are special”

Jannik Sinner on his parents: “They are special. When I came home from school I went skiing, because they were at work, then in the evening I found them. If I wasn't skiing, I was playing tennis or soccer, so it's not like I spent too much time with them. But they gave me the work ethic. They always work and that's what I like about them. They haven't changed at all, like me, who is the same as when I was a kid. I hope to be able to return home for some more extended time this year.”

Sinner and sliding doors: when you choose tennis instead of skiing

A champion in tennis, but young Jannik Sinner was also a talent in skiing. The Italian tennis player explains when he chose to become a professional tennis player: “I was very strong at skiing. But there were two seasons in which things went so-so, because I was competing against the older guys and I was struggling. I have always done slalom and giant slalom, I also tried downhill but I weighed too little to compete. I have always continued to play tennis, two-three times a week and a few tournaments. In the end I said: in skiing if you make a mistake you're out, it's dangerous and you have to wake up early in the morning to go and get -20 degrees of cold. So tennis was more comfortable… In the end it was the right choice, but not so much because of the success I had, but because it helped me grow quickly, because I left home when I was little, and I grew up quickly to be able to be independent.”

Sinner: “Bringing as many people as possible to play tennis is the most important thing we are doing”

It is said that after the successes of the main players, the desire for tennis increases among the people. Does it please you?Jannik Sinner explains: “This is the most important thing, to bring as many people as possible to play tennis. It's a sport you can play at any age, it's a healthy sport where there is competition but not contact. All you need is a racket and a ball. I believe that the step of bringing as many people as possible to play tennis is the most important thing we are doing. Let's not forget that Fognini won Monte Carlo, then Berrettini arrived, now I'm here. All of us are doing something for the future of Italian tennis. We hope that there are many young people who, seeing us, are inspired to play tennis, it is the greatest goal.”

Jannik Sinner: “Berrettini wrote me a beautiful message. Congratulations from the whole Davis team”

After the Davis Cup you made a dedication to Berrettini. Have you heard? “He wrote me a beautiful message. He is a really strong player. I hope to see it as soon as possible. I know that he now had a wild card in a tournament, let's hope to see him fit. He is missing from the circuit. The whole Davis team complimented me, we also have an excellent double with Vavassori-Bolelli who will be fundamental for us. Matteo is another one who helped me and I am grateful to him. If he were to ask me something, as has already happened, I will be happy to help him because I care about him a lot.”

