Jannik can take advantage of the favorable draw to reach the first Grand Slam semifinal against one between Djokovic and Rublev

It’s time to bite, to get the claws out. The scoreboard has opened wide, Sinner has been effective up to now. Now the last step is missing to reach the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career: in the quarterfinals one of the surprises of the tournament, Roman Safiullin, has to be beaten. A challenge that Jannik will face as a favourite: he will have to be good at handling the pressure. But the South Tyrolean is used to matches like this: last year he played in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon and he did so against Djokovic, even winning the two opening sets before suffering the comeback of the champion.

The prediction — Sinner is therefore confirming himself on the grass. Two consecutive quarters at the Championships, now you can do even better. Jannik hasn’t lost a set yet in the whole tournament: he beat Cerundolo, Schwartzman, Halys and Galan. He hasn’t faced any top seeds up to this point and will continue to do so until the eventual semifinal. Safiullin is in fact number 92 in the world, on his way to the quarterfinals he eliminated Bautista Agut, Moutet, Pella and Shapovalov. In short, Jannik can only be the big favorite of the match. So watch out for Sinner’s victory with a -6.5 handicap: the odds are 2.06 for LeoVegas, 1.91 for Bet365, 1.85 for Sisal. See also Handanovic finds himself desired. And with Udine he has a special feeling

Sinner-Safiullin shares — Even the odds offered by all the major betting sites reflect the situation already described: Sinner is the big favorite to reach the semifinal at the All England Club. Jannik’s odds for victory are 1.15 for Better and GoldBet, 1.14 for PlanetWin. While Safiullin’s success is given 5.50 by Novibet and Betfair, 5.38 by NetBet. The South Tyrolean took on the only challenge between the two, in the ATP Cup in 2022: 7-6 6-3. On that occasion, therefore, he didn’t lose a single set. To what extent is the same outcome given for the Wimbledon match, therefore Sinner’s victory in three partials? The odds are 2.10 for Bet365 and Novibet, 2.07 for LeoVegas.

