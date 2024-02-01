Jannik Sinner, Roman dinner with 4 first courses (carbonara and..)

Intense Roman days for Jannik Sinner between meetings, press conferences and photo shoots. The Italian champion chose to dine in one of the restaurants most loved by tennis players when they come to Rome, that is Trilussa Tavern in Trastevere. “Jannik and his agent Joseph Cohen sat down around 9pm. Jannik, who after his Australian Open victory said he had always been inspired by Roger Federer, was made to sit at the table usually reserved for the Magnifico when he comes to Rome – reports the Gazzetta dello Sport – Jannik, who loves good food having grown up with his father a chef, he ordered a trio of first courses with amatriciana, cacio e pepe and ravioli, then he asked to also try the carbonara”



While Italy and the world of tennis celebrate the talent of Jannik Sinner, in Serbia there is still talk of the harsh defeat suffered by Novak Djokovic in the semi-final of the Australian Open. An even heavier knockout if we think that the 22-year-old Italian champion defeated Nole in 3 of the last 4 matches played against him (round robin in Turin and Davis Cup, against Djoker's success in the final of the ATP Finals). According to some Serbian journalists – in the Reketiranje Show podcast – “Djokovic had a fever the night before the semi-final – said Luka Nikolic -. He had been ill for three weeks, then had a relapse. That's why he played like that in the first two sets: he was visibly weak, he wasn't capable. In those conditions, it wasn't possible for him to play well. He didn't want to go to the doctor, so that the journalists wouldn't bother him and raise a fuss.”

It should be remembered that after the match Djokovic had recognized Jannik Sinner's superiority in the semi-final: “Today he erased me from the court, he was dominant. Mine, however, was one of the worst matches played in a Slam,” his words.

