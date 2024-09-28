Jannik Sinner still dealing with the doping case and Nick Kyrgios is laughing. The Australian tennis player, who has been out of action for months due to injury, has since the beginning of the affair called for the disqualification of the Italian, who tested positive for clostebol in March and was acquitted by an independent tribunal. Now, the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) is appealing against the acquittal and is asking for a 1-2 year ban for Sinner. There’s enough to give voice back to Kyrgios, who on his Instagram profile welcomes the news with satisfaction: “Ahahahahaha maybe not so innocent after all, eh?”, writes the Australian, publishing a photo of Sinner with today’s news.

The Australian’s social exploit is neither a surprise nor a novelty. Kyrgios, who as a commentator witnessed Sinner’s triumph at the US Open, has repeatedly criticized the South Tyrolean’s acquittal. The world number 1, who tested positive for clostebol in the spring, avoided disqualification because he demonstrated that he had taken the anabolic steroid due to accidental contamination. Kyrgios immediately called for the disqualification of the South Tyrolean and periodically, especially X, returned to the matter with unpleasant messages, including the tweet about his ex, Anna Kalinskaya, Sinner’s current partner.