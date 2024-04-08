MONTECARLO

During training for the Monte Carlo Masters, the Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner spent time with a special fan: Arthur Delaye, a boy with cerebral palsy. A disability that did not prevent him from realizing his dream of playing tennis and dribbling with the number two in the world. An exchange posted on Arthur Delaye's Instagram page who wrote: “Thank you Jannik for your generosity and kindness. What a beautiful moment for me as a player with a disability to share the pitch with such a legendary player. I will remember this day for a lifetime. A Thoughts for my coach who supports me to achieve all these dreams. Despite your disability, always believe in your dreams.”



01:41