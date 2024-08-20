Jannik Sinner is not the first Italian tennis player to test positive for Clostebol in an anti-doping test and be deemed innocent. The world number 1 tennis player was not disqualified for the positive result, it is the result of accidental contamination. The case of the 23-year-old from Alto Adige is similar to that of another Italian tennis player, Marco Bortolotti. The 33-year-old, who as his best ranking was number 355 in the world in singles and 102 in doubles, tested positive for anabolic steroids in October 2023 during the Lisbon Challenger tournament. The positivity was confirmed by counter-analysis in February 2024. Bortolotti did not contest the results of the tests but provided the explanation to justify the accidental intake of the substance.

“The player’s explanation was deemed credible,” the International Tennis Integrity Agency said.the same body that sanctioned Sinner’s innocence due to the absence of malice or negligence. Bortolotti’s performances in the Lisbon tournament were cancelled and the player lost the prizes won in Portugal: identical treatment reserved for Sinner, stripped of points and prizes obtained in Indian Wells, where he tested positive.