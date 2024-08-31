Jannik Sinner in the round of 16 of the US Open men’s singles. The Italian, number 1 in the world, today 31 August in the third round beats the Australian Chris O’Connell, number 87 in the ranking, by 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in 1h53′

The South Tyrolean dominates the challenge from start to finish, leaving crumbs to his rival who never manages to get into the game. Sinner constantly commands the game, places xx winners and shows that he is growing. The first set is a tricolor monologue, O’Connell only manages to win the game that avoids the coat: 6-1.

Sinner takes the lead right away at the start of the second set and can afford to manage the situation without taking risks: zero break points conceded to the Australian, who never has the chance to close the gap, and 6-4 in the bag after 1h19′ on automatic pilot.

There is no match even at the beginning of the third set. As soon as he steps on the accelerator, Sinner goes away: another immediate break, 2-0. The world number 1 is a steamroller, he breaks the service of his unfortunate rival again and closes the accounts 6-2. Game over.