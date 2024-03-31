

Jannik Sinner wins the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami and becomes number 2 in the world. The Italian, 22 years old, beat the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1 in 1h13' in the final today.

Sinner's numbers

Sinner, who arrived in Florida as the third player in the ranking and second seed, won his third title of the year – after the Australian Open and the ATP in Rotterdam – and the thirteenth of his career out of 17 finals played. An impressive CV, summarized by 22 wins in 23 games played this year.

The triumph in Miami, the second Masters 1000 after the one obtained in 2023 in Toronto, allows the South Tyrolean to surpass the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and become number 2 in the ATP rankinga result never achieved by an Italian tennis player, behind the Serbian Novak Djokovic.

The numbers provide further ideas and elements to define the caliber of blue. Since 2000, Sinner has been one of 4 players under 23 capable of winning 3 titles in the first 3 months of the season: the streak has been achieved by very few other very young champions, Lleyton Hewitt (2000), Roger Federer (2004) and Andy Murray (2009).

Match analysis

Sinner demolishes Dimitrov, with the third victory in 4 direct comparisons, confirming the golden moment that has lasted since November 2023. The Miami final has no history, Dimitrov remains in the match for about twenty minutes clinging to his serve and pure talent, who draws applause with his wonderful one-handed backhand.

Sinner, however, is too much. The blue player moves with constant speed, always gets to the ball at the right time: it doesn't matter if the serve doesn't reach 60% of the first balls, the South Tyrolean is always in control of the game and cancels the only break point granted .

The new number 2 in the world makes just 4 gratuitous errors, always scores the card at the net (6 points out of 6) and when he responds he makes holes on the concrete, winning almost 1 point out of 2 (44%). Dimitrov tries, but from the sixth game of the first set he is relegated to a supporting role: the second set is a lesson, Sinner triumphs.

What Sinner said after the triumph

“I'm really proud of the result”, says Sinner, who from the field, in the post-match interview, begins by wishing “happy Easter to everyone”. “I started the week struggling a bit, I didn't have much time to get used to the pitch and I knew it would be tough at the beginning. The feeling improved game after game, today's performance was excellent: I really liked it how I handled things. It wasn't easy, but it was an excellent two weeks,” he adds.

Now, we need to continue keeping our feet on the ground. “We need to live in the moment: what happened belongs to the past. I just think about improving and enjoying the moment. This, without a doubt, is a special moment. You never know if there will be more, so it's right to rejoice and celebrate,” says the 22-year-old, who is now preparing for the European phase of the season.

“Now we are preparing for a new chapter, the clay season is coming and everything will be different: let's see how I will play from now on. For sure – he highlights – the hard court season so far has been excellent”.

The match game by game

Second set



Sinner – Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1 – Game at zero to close. Sinner is the king of Miami.

Sinner – Dimitrov 6-3, 5-1 – Dimitrov is no longer there, Sinner scores another break and flies towards triumph.

Sinner – Dimitrov 6-3, 4-1 – The blue is master of the game, an ace extinguishes Dimitrov's ambitions. The break is confirmed, Sinner ahead 4-1.

Sinner – Dimitrov 6-3, 3-1 – The fourth game offers the turning point of the second set and the match. Dimitrov, ahead 40-15, shuts down. Sinner takes the lead, 4 consecutive points and break.

Sinner – Dimitrov 6-3, 2-1 – The serve dominates the start of the second set, another velvet game for Sinner.

Sinner – Dimitrov 6-3, 1-1 – Dimitrov regains the efficiency of his serve, game to zero for the Bulgarian.

Sinner – Dimitrov 6-3, 1-0 – Sinner continues with the consolidated script. The second set opens with a game in total control.

First set

Sinner – Dimitrov 6-3 – Blue is in a hurry. Dimitrov tries to extend the set, but Jannik makes no concessions: a winner, a splendid backhand pass into reach, brings the curtain down on the first set, 6-3 in 42 minutes.

Sinner – Dimitrov 5-3 – Sinner doesn't let himself be influenced by a double fault. When the blue accelerates, Dimitrov systematically ends up out of gear: the Bulgarian necessarily has to shorten the exchanges to have a chance.

Sinner – Dimitrov 4-3 – Dimitrov risks leaving the set permanently. The Bulgarian has to face 2 more break points and manages to save himself, before holding serve after a 12-point tug of war.

Sinner – Dimitrov 4-2– The blue perfects the extension by easily holding the serve with the help of 2 other aces. Dimitrov can only watch.

Sinner – Dimitrov 3-2 – The fifth game is a summary of the match. As soon as Dimitrov lowers his level, also running into a double fault, Sinner breaks through. The blue gets two break points, the second is achieved with a winner.

Sinner – Dimitrov 2-2 – Dimitrov puts on a show, lands two splendid winners and gets the first break: Sinner doesn't tremble, he climbs back up taking control of the exchanges and gets the 2-2.

Sinner – Dimitrov 1-2 – The Bulgarian is perfect in his second innings. Another scoreless game, with the second ace of the day.

Sinner – Dimitrov 1-1 – Sinner closes the first round of service with an easy game, conceding just one point to his opponent.

Sinner – Dimitrov 0-1 – Dimitrov starts with a perfect game: four points, including an ace, and the ice is broken.