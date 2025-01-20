Top-seeded Jannik Sinner overcame a debilitating medical episode and Denmark’s Holger Rune to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals for the third time with a 6-3, 3-6 victory Monday. 6-3 and 6-2.

The world number one seemed to continue advancing steadily through the draw when he won the first set after 33 minutes of play thanks to two breaks of serve. However, the 23-year-old began having physical problems early in the second set, and appeared even weaker after stretching in vain to make a return. “Today was a strange morning, I haven’t even warmed up… I knew I was going to have problems today,” Sinner said.

Rune took advantage of the situation and moved his rival around the court as much as he could. The 13th seed converted his first break point of the match when Sinner double-faulted and then won the second set on serve. Sinner, his hand shaking as he wiped his face with a towel, went to the locker room before the third set and avoided two break points in the third game, the second after an impressive 37-stroke rally that he won with a crosscourt toss. . However, the Italian collapsed while the crowd cheered the players, and a couple of games later he called a doctor and walked off the court for a medical break.

Rune, seeking to become the first Dane to reach the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park, was trying to assert his physical advantage, and Sinner, now moving more freely, broke his rival’s serve to take a 5-3 lead before to serve and win the third set. Now it was Rune’s turn to go to the locker room, and a 20-minute delay while the net anchor was fixed allowed more recovery time, also welcome for the Dane who played five, four and five sets in his first three matches .

Sinner was quick to break the Dane’s serve to lead 2-1 in the fourth set thanks to three Rune errors and, with his serve back in full swing, his 18th consecutive victory on tour seemed assured.

Rune’s 54th unforced error secured Sinner’s place in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the 10th time, equaling the Italian record set by Nicky Pietrangeli in the 1950s and 1960s. Sinner will now face Australian prospect Alex de Minaur or the young American Alex Michelsen, with whom he has played a total of 11 times, winning all of them.