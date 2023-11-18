The number 4 tennis player in the world, Italian hope at the ATP Finals, has a passion for one model in particular, which he takes care of in every detail: the excellent Alfa Romeo SUV

Federico Mariani

The great protagonist of the season finale in tennis is Jannik Sinner. The growth of Italian talent in recent matches is tangible with the “scalps” of illustrious opponents, first of all the world number one Novak Djokovic at ATP Finals. A clear change of gear, worthy of aAlfa Romeo. The Biscione brand has been linked to the South Tyrolean since 2020. Sinner has chosen a special model to better enjoy road driving: the Stelvio Q4. A car that Jannik particularly cares about, as demonstrated by the photos posted on social media.

See also F1 | Suzuka, Free Practice 3: Verstappen books pole, Ferraris close PASSION — On Instagram, the number 4 tennis player in the world showed his passion for four wheels and in particular for the Stelvio. Just look at the image of him while he washes and checks every detail of his Alfa Romeo with extreme care. Sinner loves to tell his followers about himself and so he doesn’t even hide the unexpected events that are less digestible for any motorist. For example, the heavy snowfall that completely covered the vehicle in December 2020 stands out.

features — Jannik’s Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q4 is equipped with a “Veloce” setup. High level performance guaranteed: the maximum speed is 215 km/h, while the car covers acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds. Two types of engine are available: from the 280 HP turbo petrol to the 210 HP turbo diesel. It is not known what Sinner’s choice was in the matter. The gearbox is automatic and has eight speeds. The Stelvio Q4 makes road holding and agility its strong points. Qualities that make it highly appreciated. See also F1 | AlphaTauri, Tost warns: "We are 2 steps behind our rivals"