Jannik Sinner will not go to the Sanremo Festival 2024, case closed. The 22-year-old Italian, winner of the Australian Open last Sunday, declines Amadeus' invitation. “I'm cheering from home. It's a nice event but I'm staying for two days. I'm looking ahead, when I should go to Sanremo I'll already be working, I won't go”, says Sinner in his meeting with the press in Rome.

In the media, in addition to the celebration for the sporting achievement with the conquest of the first Slam in his career, the tennis player's decision to reside in Monte Carlo has come back into the spotlight, resulting in a 'debate' on the fact that the South Tyrolean does not pay taxes in Italy. Sinner explains the decision to choose the Principality as a base: “When I turned 18 I trained in Bordighera with my former coach who lived in Monaco: the best thing about Monaco is that there are many players with whom you can training, perfect facilities, different gyms, good pitches, I feel at home, I feel good there, I have a normal life, I can go to the supermarket without problems,” he says.

Does the triumph in Melbourne mark a turning point in your career and ambitions? “I'm happy to share so many emotions with all of you but there isn't just one tournament, there are many. We have many possibilities to do well, but also to do badly. We must be ready but happy with this situation, this finish line is important for me and my team,” says Sinner. “You can feel the warmth of the people, I like it but as a boy I'm like two weeks ago, simple and normal”, he adds before focusing on the future.

“Planning will be very important, we did very well last year, the physique is now quite good but I know that I have to improve that part, the strength but also the resistance. A lot of work in the gym. I can serve a little better, do everything is a little better but I worked well on the mental step we took on how to approach certain matches and certain moments but there is still work to do”, he adds.