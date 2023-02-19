This time the revenge was not consummated. Jannik Sinner stops in the Rotterdam final against a Daniil Medvedev who has returned to his best levels and gives up 5-7 6-2 . It’s a shame, because the first set was spectacular and Jannik managed to get the better of it, but in the second and third he paid for the mental fatigue and above all he suffered the reaction of the former number 1 in the world. No one-two for the South Tyrolean who, starting next week with this final, will in any case be one step away from the top ten and will probably also play the 250cc of Marseille in search of precious points. A tiring game even just to watch it, with very long exchanges, in which the Russian prevailed in the end with the 16th title of his career, the eighth indoors.

The match

In the first set Sinner immediately takes the lead with a break for 3-1, but as often happens, when it’s time to confirm the advantage, Jannik falters. He saves a break point and goes up 4-1. In the 7th game once again Vagnozzi’s pupil ends up under 15-30 and has to serve a second. He makes it 30-30 with a smash in the run-up, then an attackable short ball allows the Russian to hit the opportunity for the counterbreak. Backhand error and it starts again with 4-3. Medvedev ahead 30-0, then a long interruption to repair a broken led. The problem restored, Jannik flies 30 all and then drags the Russian to the advantages. The blue again misses twice in a row in length and gives Medvedev a draw. It continues with each master of his own service and with Sinner who continues to put pressure on his rival. Medvedev, in the 12th game, makes two mistakes and gives away the 0-30. With two aces he recovers, but is dragged to the advantages. Jannik gigantic in defense, finds impossible corners and earns the set point with a running smash: he immediately scores and closes the 1st set 7-5. The second set, however, starts very badly. Sinner perhaps drained of nervous energy after the battle in the first set gives up the serve in the opening and has to defend himself from the break also in the 3rd, and in the 5th game on the fourth occasion he gives up the serve for the second time sinking 4-1. Medvedev seems much fresher and more focused, while Jannik can be seen in flashes. In the 6th game the 2021 New York champion ends up under 0-40 but does it all by himself and seals the 5-1. The South Tyrolean who holds on for 5-2 still risks losing his serve, but the set ends 6-2. There is still to suffer.