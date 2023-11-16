Turin – Hurkacz gives a gift to his friend Sinner, e Sinner does it to His Majesty Djokovic. The last day of the ‘green group’ of the ATP Finals is a chain exchange of favors which ends up penalizing Holger Rune, tamed for the first time (6-2, 5-7, 6-4) by the blue who played free of thoughts having already put the qualification for the semi-final in his pocket, the first Italian to reach this goal in the 54 years of history of the Masters.

The set taken from Djokovic by the Pole in the afternoonwho came on in place of the injured Tsitsipas, in fact projected Sinner among the best four of the tournament even before the confrontation with the genius born in 2003. At that point Nole’s fate was in the hands of the talent from San Candido, who made no calculations and with perseverance and tenacity – despite some back ailments – he achieved his third triumph in these Finals, finishing the group undefeated while waiting to find out his next opponent.

“This match means a lot to me, returning to the field after an excellent match with so many positive emotions… I think that perhaps today I was a little more nervous and agitated – the Italian admitted in the hot interview, dragged into the moment more complicated by a hall now at his feet – But in the end I brought home the important points. I also had some chances in the third set, this victory certainly means a lot to me.” If there was any doubt on Sinner’s attitude after qualifying already achieved in the afternoon, is swept away in a matter of minutes. In fact, in the opening game the blue immediately got the break at the first attempt, showing himself aggressive and determined, skilled at the net and lethal from the baseline. Rune is stunned by his rival’s sprint start, who easily holds serve in the next game, leaving his rival scoreless.

Even in the third game Jannik the red manages to reach the break point, which the Dane cancels with an ace. The student of Becker however, he is as foul as he is lost in serve and volley, so a passer of his to the side of nothing gives the 3-0 to Sinner, who doesn’t look back and runs away at 4-0 and then closes the set with a convincing 6-2 in just over half an hour. In the first game of the second set for the first time Rune finds himself behind (1-0) holding serve, but Sinner does not lose his composure and keeps pace with the Dane, more involved in the exchanges and better positioned than in the first part of the match. In the fourth game, the first moment of difficulty for the number 4 in the world, who finds refuge in the warmth of the Pala Alpitour and in his serve to cancel a break point and hold serve (2-2). The contest is close, the level is increasingly higher, the shy and awkward Rune of the first set is a memory but Jannik, despite struggling with some back discomfort, counters blow for blow.

However, neither of the two duelists manages to give the other the decisive push until the twelfth game, when Sinner finds himself down 40-0, recovers to 40-30 but in the end is fooled by a lob that prolongs the battle. In the third set the inertia seems to lean on Rune’s side: on a comeback, hungrier to bring the game home, more confident after the nightmare start. In the third game, the longest of the match, Sinner however manages to get two break points, masterfully canceled out by a nervous Rune, arguing with the chair umpire and subsequently with the public for a challenge called when the point was already over. Even in the fifth game the blue player, no longer as fluid as before due to physical problems, gets a break point but the Dane is glacial and saves himself again with an ace, going 3-2. In the eighth game it is Rune who comes close to breaking, the first of the set, but Jannik emerges as a champion thanks to his serve and equalizes the scores (4-4).

The turning point comes in the following game: the blue flies to 40-0, Rune cancels two, but not the third, where Sinner sinks the shot with a splendid volley. It is the decisive game, because in the following innings Sinner does not tremble in the face of a Pala Alpitour who pushes him and closes the score 6-4. Condemning Rune to elimination and ‘saving’ Djokovic.