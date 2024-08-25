Giacomo Naldi, former physiotherapist of Jannik Sinner, says goodbye with a long post on Instagram after the doping case involving the world number 1 tennis player. Sinner, who tested positive for two tests in spring, was not sanctioned because the positivity was caused by accidental contamination. Naldi, who used a spray containing clostebol on his own finger, treated the athlete without using gloves: hence, Sinner’s positivity. The physiotherapist, like trainer Ferrara, is no longer part of the Italian’s work group.

“A year and a half ago I joined a fantastic work group, made up of good people, great professionals, traveling companions. With them I have experienced moments of joy and pain, shared emotions, savored victories and defeats. With the people in this group, I have created a strong bond, but above all I have been able to reach historic goals, which have brought us into the history of Italian tennis. I am proud to have been part of this great Team, aware of having given my best, of having been 100% professional but also of having given more, because when you put your heart into it, it is certain that you give more. It hurts to think of not being part of it anymore, it is hard not to be in the box with you and cheering for Jannik, but I will have to get used to it quickly”, says Naldi in the post.

The physiotherapist thanks for the “beautiful journey”, which he defines as “an unforgettable story”, and wishes good luck to the world number 1 tennis player “for a great career”. He also thanks “all the people who in these days have not judged superficially” and underlines: “It is true that there are two tracks of justice: the real one sanctioned by the Courts and the one (unfortunately more effective) sanctioned by the media. The latter is too often superficial and rarely based on concrete facts, which in this case, moreover, are public. As a spectator I have always wondered what the purpose of sensationalizing judicial events was, if not to judge, create or destroy people and their reputation.. Today, as a protagonist, I have confirmation of this!”.