A new podcast content was born today by the editorial staff of the Gazzetta dello Sport. Discover the best of the sporting world in “10 minutes of recovery”: a bi-weekly analysis (Monday and Thursday) which is a dive into the heart of the latest news on football, tennis, basketball, motoring and much more contained in around 600 seconds

Today we talk about Djokovic’s investiture in Sinner (and what Jannik lacks to fulfill Nole’s prophecy), the controversy between Jorge Martin and Michelin after the Qatar MotoGP GP, Ferrari’s prospects after Leclerc’s second place in Las Vegas and what Spalletti’s Italy should not do against Ukraine this evening. Listen to the podcast, with the voices of Fabio Russo, Riccardo Crivelli, Paolo Ianieri, Luigi Perna and Luigi Garlando by clicking above. And follow the Gazzetta page on Spotify!