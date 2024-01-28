“Jannik Sinner writes a new page of history today that makes us proud. For the first time, Italy conquers the Australian slam. A memorable feat worthy of a true champion”. The prime minister writes it Giorgia Meloni in a tweet.

“Formidable!! But a fundamental part of Jannik Sinner's wonderful victory at the Australian Open lies in this image: the feelings, the embrace, the gratitude, the team, the family, the values! Together with the talent and tenacity, the value of humility, education, kindness, simplicity and gratitude”. Thus the Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi on X. The minister posted together with the message the hug of the whole team with Sinner after the victory. “And, even after this incredible success, the desire to learn and improve. Never seen such a great and so simple, profound and human champion. Happy and proud that he is Italian”, added Abodi.