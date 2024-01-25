Sinner-Medvedev Australian Open final 2024

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev: they are the finalists of the 2024 Australian Open (precedents in favor of Russian, but the trend is entirely Italian). The 22 year old Italian tennis player he beat king Novak Djokovic in 4 sets, world number 1 and 10-time winner of the Major played in Melbourne. The 27-year-old Russian champion (3 in the ATP ranking) overcame the German Alexander Zverev after a 5-set battle.

Sinner-Medvedev Australian Open final 2024 when to play

Sunday 28 January 2024 at 9.30am will take place on Melbourne's Center Court – Rod Laver Arena – the final challenge that puts the title at stake Australian Open champion: Jannik Sinner will winwinning the first Slam title of his career or Daniil Medvedev who has a US Open in his palmares (beating Nole Djokovic in 2021) and has seen the Australian Open fade away twice (defeated by Djokovic in 2021 and by Nadal in an incredible final where he won 2-0 in 2022)?

Sinner beats Djokovic, Jannik's new ATP ranking post Australian Open

Sinner-Medvedev where to see it, Australian Open 2024 final on TV and streaming

The Australian Open final between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev can be seen live on TV on the Eurosport channel on Sky and it will be possible also follow it in streaming on the Dazn app and on the Sky app (i.e. SkyGo), as well as on Tim Vision, Discovery+ and NowTv.

So pay match, but… an Agcom resolution, number 131/12, provides for the broadcast of sporting events of public interest on generalist channels. Recent examples? The Europa League final between Rome-Seville and that of the Conference League Fiorentina-West Ham on TV8. Going to tennis, the Wimbledon final Djokovic-Berrettini in 2021 it was broadcast not only by Sky, but also on TV8. And so previously the Roland Garros finals with Francesca Schiavone and Sara Errani in the field were broadcast on Rai. Sinner-Medvedev therefore fans can hope that it will also be broadcast free-to-air: Rai or probably logic would make you think of Nove (the free channel of the Discovery group).

Sinner destroys Djokovic, that prophecy from Panatta: "If Nole loses…"

