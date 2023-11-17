By beating the Russian Medvedev 6-4 6-4, the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz won the Red group of the ATP Finals and gained passage to the semi-final where tomorrow evening at 9pm he will face the world number 1 Novak Djokovic. At 2.30 pm the Italian player Jannik Sinner will take to the field against Medvedev himself. Tonight’s match between Zverev and Rublev is useless for qualification purposes.

Medvedev, already qualified, did not give his best against Alcaraz: «At the moment Sinner is in one

top form and therefore he can do anything, any shot, this is because he is a top player – said the Russian – he is playing incredibly, I have to play better than today. I have to quickly forget today’s match and quickly focus on tomorrow’s match: as soon as I leave this room I have to think about how to beat Jannik.” On these courts Medvedev will be a very tough opponent for Sinner, who so far has however shown the most convincing tennis and is the only tennis player remaining undefeated. In the previous matches Medvedev leads 6-2 but Sinner won the last two matches played last month in the final in Beijing, 7-6, 7-6, and in Vienna, 7-6, 4-6, 6-3. No awe therefore, as he did not have against Tsitsipas, Djokovic and Rune, who all had a positive record against him.

In the end there were no surprises, and the top four in the world went to the semi-finals. The tournament featured very balanced matches and promises more entertainment, with the Turin crowd ready to drag Sinner towards a historic result.