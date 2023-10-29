Jannik challenges Daniil at 2pm (live on Sky and SuperTennis) for the fourth time this year, all in the last act. In Beijing, a few weeks ago, the South Tyrolean managed to beat the Russian for the first time

We start again with the theft of the doll. Sinner and Medvedev, the two of them again against each other in the final a few weeks after Beijing, with Jannik winning in two sets (7-6 7-6) and that prankster Russian stealing the toy from the trophy of success, a scene that encapsulates the whole character of Daniil . "It was mine, I didn't want to take such important photos of myself with a stuffed animal in my hands, so I threw it into his cup and at the end of it all I simply took it back," the Muscovite clarified. A missed joke after Sinner's prank, finally able to beat Medvedev – at the seventh attempt – and take home the Chinese 500. It was October 4th, less than a month later the two met again in Vienna: yet another understanding of a rivalry in the making, as the Anglo-Saxons say.

EIGHTH HEAD TO HEAD — It will be the fourth final between Jannik and Daniil this year. First Rotterdam, then Miami, finally Beijing and now Vienna. Three continents touched but only one surface, the concrete that they both love. The home of Medvedev, ruthless when it comes to playing indoors: the first five victories against the South Tyrolean, starting from the one in 2020 in Marseille, all came indoors. Medvedev – with his ability to pull up the block, to defuse accelerations, to hold the hard exchanges from the baseline by taking two steps back but still finding the lines – had become a puzzle for Sinner: thus, with a partial of 6-0 for the Russian, it had reached the final in Beijing.

the secrets to victory — But Jannik, unlike the very successful and monolithic Daniil, is a tennis player still in the development phase, a creature under construction. He is working on the serve, on the variations, on the runs to the net. Precisely the forward attacks were the key to Sinner's victory against Medvedev in Beijing: Jannik appeared on net 29 times in the match, as if it were the most natural thing in the world for him. He perfectly filled a gray area in the tennis of the Russian, a very strong player who however has the flaw, as mentioned, of playing far from the baseline: if in the rhythmic exchange he is hard to beat, by expertly using the flight game he can become vulnerable.

like nole — It was Djokovic who showed the way. After losing to Medvedev in the bloody final of the US Open two years ago, Nole beat the Russian five times out of six by shortening rallies, attacking, often appearing at the net, in particular after a slice serve from the right. Baggage that Sinner didn't have until a few years ago and which he is now quickly assimilating. Once upon a time – at the Finals two years ago, in a "useless" match for the rankings – Daniil yawned in Jannik's face, provoking the South Tyrolean but above all the public. Now there's nothing to joke about: this Sinner has the weapons to do harm. So the appointment is on Sunday, 2pm: act number 8, the fourth in a row in the final. With these two, he never gets bored. Even after the match is over: the puppet mystery has been solved, what will happen after the match in Vienna?