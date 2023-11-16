Sinner-Medvedev, ATP Finals in the semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz beat Daniil Medvedev in two sets (6/4, 6/6) thus determining the semi-finals with one match to spare (Zverev-Rublav is now only valid for the 200 points and the prize money for the winner). of the ATP Finals 2023 in Turin.

Sinner-Medvedev and Alcaraz-Djokovic in the semifinals at the 2023 ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner, winner of his group, will face Medvedvev (6-2 for the Russian, but the last two, played a few weeks ago in the final in Beijing and Vienna, won by the Italian). The other match will see the two players who exchanged first place in the ATP ranking in 2023: Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

