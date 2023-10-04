The Russian and the Italian will be the protagonists of the ATP 500 final in Beijing. A balanced final can be expected, despite Jannik having lost in all previous matches.

Sinner and Medvedev against each other for the seventh time in their career and for the third time in a final, after those in Rotterdam and Miami, both in 2023. The precedents are worrying: on 6 occasions Jannik has never managed to get the better of the Russian, and also for this reason the odds on the odds according to the main betting sites tend in favor of Medvedev, who expresses his best tennis on hard courts.

THE PREDICTION: OVER 22.5 GAMES — To stay in the match as long as possible and play his chances, it will be essential for Sinner to keep the percentage of first serves high. In the extraordinary victory as an underdog over Alcaraz in the semi-final, the Italian also managed to obtain 5 breaks. Against Medvedev, whose hard court tennis is extremely solid, it will not be easy to repeat these numbers, but even just getting close could prove decisive. Long rallies and games played point to point are expected, in a match it could even extend to the third set. This is why the event is interesting as it involves at least 23 total games in the match, playable at 1.80 on Gazzabet, 1.82 on Snai, 1.83 on bet365 and 1.85 on Goldbet, Better and Sisal.

THE OTHER SINNER-MEDVEDEV SHARES — As mentioned, the Russian is slightly favored, both for the surface and for the precedents: his victory is on the board at 1.57 on bet365, Snai, Goldbet, Better, Sisal and at 1.62 on William Hill. Sinner’s victory, however, is quoted at 2.30 on Snai, Sisal and William Hill and at 2.38 on bet365. In the Set Betting market, the least quoted exact result is 2-0 in favor of Medvedev, playable at 2.50 on William Hill and 2.63 on bet365. Final comment on the number of sets: that both will win one, extending the match until the third set, is on the board at 2.10 on bet365 and at 2.36 on Planetwin365.

October 3, 2023 (modified October 4, 2023 | 10:46)

