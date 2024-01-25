Sinner-Medvedev final of the Australian Open 2024. Here's when to play

The 2024 Australian Open final will be between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev. After the Italian tennis player's victory against Novak Djokovic, the 27-year-old Russian number 3 in the world defeated Alexander Zverev in 5 sets with the score of 5-7, 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 after 4 hours and 21 minutes

The match will be played on Sunday 28 January at 9.30am on Melbourne's Center Court.

The precedents give hope: after 6 consecutive victories in the first 6 matches for the Russian, Sinner won 3 matches last autumn: the final of the ATP 500 in Beijing (7-6, 7-6), then that of Vienna (7-6, 4-6, 6-3) and then the semifinal of the ATP Finals in Turin (6-3, 6-7, 6-1).

And now comes the most important challenge for the two: Daniil Medvedev (who won a US Open final against Novak Djokovic in 2021) lost three at the Australian Open and hopes to break the taboo, Sinner dreams of winning his first Major.

