Zverev with his girlfriend: who is Sophia Thomalla (ex of a famous football goalkeeper)

Not only the Jannik Sinner-Maria Braccini couple, who in recent days has been at the center of the gossip columns with the beautiful model who accompanied the Italian tennis player (number 4 in the ATP ranking) at San Siro on the occasion of Milan-Borussia Dortmund.

Always looking at the world of tennis, in recent hours the photos of the German champion Alexander Zverev have received many likes on social media. The 26-year-old, winner of two editions of the ATP Finals in his career, took some well-deserved holidays in the Maldives in the company of his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla. “Recharge yourself”, wrote the 34-year-old German actress on social media who – from 2019 to 2021 had had an affair with Loris Kariuscurrent Newcastle goalkeeper and partner of Diletta Leotta (from whose love little Aria was born in August).

Zverev is back, 2023 of rebirth after the injury: the German tennis player launches the challenge to Sinner, Djokovic and Alcaraz for 2024

Alexander Zverev is coming off a 2023 season that saw him return to the world top-10 (currently number 8 in the world, but has a career best ranking that took him up to number 2) after passing the very bad injury sustained in the Roland Garros semi-final against Rafa Nadal in 2022 (three torn ankle ligaments while playing evenly with the King of Clay). An absolutely talented player, it is safe to bet that, having finally found his best physical condition, Sascha will be among the great rivals of Sinner, Djokovic, Alcaraz and Madvedev in 2024: the hunt for first place at the ATP and the battle for the victory of the Slam (he who so far has only come close to triumph, with a final at the US Open and 4 semi-finals between Paris and Melbourne), as well asParis Olympics(he won gold in Tokyo beating Nole in the final) will certainly see him on the front line.

