What does Jannik Sinner do when he’s not playing tournaments? He works on his tennis, sure. But above all he sweats, makes his muscles rise, runs. Even faster than cars, as happened a few weeks ago in Montecarlo, a stage of mainly aerobic work before the American trip. He relies on his team, lets go of his racket and therefore makes a huge effort: for him, hitting the ball is everything. Umberto Ferrara – athletic trainer – enters the role of the villain, hammering him with work plans in the gym and, indeed, breath work. An evolution, a constant construction, which contributes to smoothing the Jannik champion. The victory in Toronto is also the daughter of all this.