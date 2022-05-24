Without history the debut match at Roland Garros between the South Tyrolean and the American number 186 in the world. He finishes 6-3 6-2 6-3

Borg’s fanatic dad had pinned the Swede’s name to poor Brother Angel: Bjorn. An important weight to carry on your shoulders, especially if you decide to be a tennis player. And above all if on your way you come across a Jannik Sinner format Slam, capable of closing the match of the debut 6-3 6-2 6-3 in less than two hours.

Bjorn Fratangelo started playing when he was 4, guided by his father Mario, who was born and raised in Italy until he was 10 before moving with his family to the States where Bjorn was born. An interesting youth career (up to n. 2 in the category) with the junior Roland Garros won in 2011, the only American to make it after McEnroe in 1977. From then on, few satisfactions: no ATP title and not even a final, a step to the top 100 with the best ranking of number 99 in the world in 2016 and little else. A career very different from that of Jannik who has already won six titles out of seven career finals and has already stepped on the golden steps of the top 10. See also F1, Mazepin returns to the attack: "I want peace, but Russia is a victim of cancel culture"

The match – The first round of a Grand Slam is always complicated, you need to find the rhythm, the square, be ready for the five sets. But the Sinner, fresh from ten years with Nike at 150 million euros, showed no hesitation. Of course, number 186 in the world was definitely not an irresistible opponent. Sinner immediately puts his head ahead in the 4th game of the first set with a break that the American will no longer be able to recover by giving up the partial 6-3. The score of the second was even heavier with a double break from the South Tyrolean who ended 6-2. Even in the third, things get fast, break in the 3rd game for a 2-1 and serve. Simone Vagnozzi’s pupil concedes the first break points of the match, two, in the sixth game. He cancels both of them with the help of the service. Three firsts and an advantage saved for the 4-2. He finishes 6-3 6-2 6-3 See also MotoGP | Morbidelli: "Those who are calm for the future are stupid"

