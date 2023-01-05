After the success against Thanasi Kokkinakis, the South Tyrolean faces another very young player: the bookmakers bet on the Italian

Jannik Sinner’s 2023 started well. The South Tyrolean won his first two matches in the Adelaide 250 tournament without losing a single set: 6-3 6-2 against Kyle Edmund and 7-6 6-4 against Thanasi Kokkinakis. An increasing difficulty, in the quarterfinals there will be a further step: Simone Vagnozzi’s pupil will face Sebastian Korda, 22-year-old American number 33 in the ATP ranking. An important test for Sinner, who introduced himself to the new year after missing the last months of 2022 (and the Davis Cup finals) due to an injury to his right hand index finger.

Prediction: Over 22.5 games — We are still in the field of “work in progress” with Sinner. Jannik has to find his rhythm after the break, against Kokkinakis he showed his best tennis at times and made a few mistakes too many. He risked losing the first set. Korda is a difficult opponent and not to be underestimated, certainly a more challenging commitment than in the previous two matches. That’s why you can expect a match with at least 23 games, which would mean two sets fought or three partials. The odds are 1.83 for Better and GoldBet, 1.80 for Sisal. See also Disappointing performance of America after 10 dates of the Clausura 2022

Favorite sinner — For bookmakers, Jannik is the favorite: the odds for Sinner to win are 1.57 for Sisal, StarCasinò Bet and Bet365. While Korda’s success is given at 2.43 by StarCasinò Bet, 2.40 by Sisal, 2.37 by Better. The most probable result, according to the operators, is the success of the South Tyrolean in two sets: the odds are 2.40, while Sinner winning in three partials is given at 3.75. The odds on the winner are the same for Sinner and Korda with a handicap of -2.5: 1.85.

Sinner-Korda, a precedent — Sinner and Korda have faced each other only once at the ATP level, in 2021 on the Washington hard court: Jannik’s victory in two tie breaks, 7-6 7-6. Even the American has not yet lost a set in the tournament: successes against Andy Murray (7-6 6-3) and Roberto Bautista Agut (6-4 6-4). Extremely insidious player: for Sinner the test is one of the real ones. See also Banchero well in the first half, then disappears: Duke-North Carolina, the highlights- Video Gazzetta.it

