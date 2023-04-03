Sinner: I wasn’t feeling very well, but Medvedev played very well

“I woke up and I didn’t feel very well, a general malaise, but we tried anyway. I took the field trying to give everything but it wasn’t enough. But I certainly don’t want to take away any merits from Medvedev, he played very well, served well incredible, it is no coincidence that he is among the strongest players in the world”. Jannik Sinner talks about the defeat in the final in Miami against Daniil Medvedev at the end of a fantastic tournament that saw him win great matches (in addition to the semifinal with Alcaraz, he gave 2 sets to zero in a clear way even to a top-10 like Rublev) and which comes after the semifinal in the other Master 1000 on American hardthat of Indian Wells.

Medvedev complimented Sinner: “Everyone enjoyed the semifinal with Carlos, I was lucky because while you were running like crazy I was already in bed” the Russian said at the end of the match. “It’s not easy to recover after a match like this, but congratulations to you and your team because there will be more finals this year and in the coming years”

Sinner: now the season on clay

Jannik Sinner is already looking to the future, now comes the clay court season (from Montecarlo to Madrid, up to Rome and Paris): “Yes, it was a very good month for me. Now the season on clay, and I’m really curious to see how it goes. I find it better on fast surfaces, especially indoors, because it’s on this surface where I played the most as a child. But even on clay I think I can get some satisfaction out of it, I think that at the beginning I’ll have some difficulty in adapting since there are only a few days to go from hard courts to red clay. We’ll see.”

Sinner flies to the top 10 Atp and number 4 in the Atp Race 2023

Jannik Sinner is number 9 Atp after Miami (equaled his best ranking while Djokovic returns to number 1 ahead of Alcaraz and Tsitsipas). In the 2023 Racewho counts the results of the year, leaps 3 positions: he had started the tournament in Florida from 7 in the world and now he has moved on to fourth place with 1735 points and a margin of +520 on the ninth place (the first eight of the year qualify for the Finals in Turin). Carlos Alcaraz failed to overtake who is third at 1910 points (which would have happened if he won the tournament) behind Novak Djokovic (2430, Nole was unable to participate in the two American tournaments) and Daniil Medvedev who climbs over 3000 points ( 3030) and takes the first position.

