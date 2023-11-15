Sinner beats Djokovic: Jannik’s ‘world number 1’ victory over Nole at the ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner was the protagonist of a fabulous match against Novak Djokovic: he beat the world number one, the greatest of all time with Nadal and Federer, playing incredible tennis. The Italian champion, number 4 in the ATP ranking (recently equaled Adriano Panatta, waiting to break away from him) it has now proven itself ‘that level there’.



That is, the level of champions with a capital C. Both from a technical point of view – increasingly complete player in all phases, ability to vary the game depending on the moment of the match, increasingly solid service not only with the first – that on a mental level: Sinner demonstrated that he knows how to withstand the stressful moments of the match even if Nole is on the other side of the pitch. The Djokovic taboo has fallen, after breaking down the one regarding Medvedev (against the Russian Sinner he was 0-6 until this autumn when he won against him in the finals in Beijing and Vienna), while the rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz has already revealed great successes for Jannik.

However… the paradox is that this fantastic Sinner, despite having defeated Djoker and Tsitsipas (with authority in two sets), risks a sensational and undeserved elimination. Blame the regulation. The semi-final is not reached and not even a formality. Even more so Djokovic will be a heavy favorite in his match against Hurkacz (who replaced Tsitsipas, who retired due to injury at the start of the second match).

The hug between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner at the end of the match (photo Lapresse)



Jannik will be called to play another great match, against a tough nut to crack in the world number 8, Holger Rune. Who also leads the direct comparisons 2-0: the Dane (born in 2003) won in the semi-final in Sofia (the Italian withdrew at 2-5 in the third set) and again in the semi-final in Monte Carlo this year. On the red clay of the Principality it was a strange match to be honest: total domination by Sinner in the first set (6-1), then the match became balanced and Rune won 7-5, 7-5 by seizing the opportunities of the match better rather than by real technical superiority. Indeed, the feeling was that of a missed opportunity for the South Tyrolean champion. But, obviously, this Jannik does not fear his opponent on Thursday evening (9pm), nor any rival. Sinner can now beat anyone and will have the support of all of Italy to accompany him on the pitch.

ATP FINALS: GREEN GROUP RANKING

1. Jannik Sinner 2 wins (2 matches played): 4-1 sets won/lost (80%), 32-26 games won/lost (55.17%)

2. Novak Djokovic 1 win (2 matches played): 3-3 sets won/lost (50%), 37-36 games won/lost (50.68%)

3. Holger Rune 1 win (2 matches played): 3-2 sets won/lost (60%), 16-19 games won/lost (45.71%)

4. Hubert Hurkacz 0 wins (or matches played): 0-0 sets won/lost, 0-0 games won/lost*

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas 0 wins (2 matches played): 0-4 sets won/lost, 8-12 games won/lost (40%)

*entered as reserves in place of the retired Stefanos Tstitsipas

Sinner, Djokovic, Rune… two places in the semifinals for three. ATP Finals, the combinations

– Sinner and Djokovic win, Sinner passes first and Djokovic second;

– Sinner and Hurkacz win, Sinner passes first and Djokovic second;

– Rune and Hurkacz win, Rune first and Sinner second;

– Rune and Djokovic win in two sets, Rune first and Djokovic second;

– Rune wins in two sets and Djokovic in three, Rune first and Sinner second;

– Rune wins in three sets and Djokovic in two, the games are counted;

– Rune and Djokovic win in three sets, Rune first and Sinner second.

