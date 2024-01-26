Sinner knocks out Djokovic: Australian Open final! “I learned from the Wimbledon defeat”

“It was a very tough match. I started very well in the first two sets, Nole made a lot of mistakes. I missed a match point in the 3rd, but I wanted to be ready for the next set. I started off great and I couldn't wait to play this match.” So Jannik Sinner hot after the victory in 4 sets over Novak Djokovic which qualified him for the final of the Australian Open, his first final in a Grand Slam tournament.

“I had lost to Nole at Wimbledon, I learned from that match. It's part of my growth process – continues the world number 4 -. We play in a similar way, the return is our strong point. I was trying to start the exchange, I won't say the tactics because I have the feeling that we will play a few more matches against. I trained with Djokovic when I was 17, I was trying to learn from the best. He advised me to be unpredictable, to improve my serve and I have the feeling that I can improve further. I wanted to be prepared, since last year my confidence has been very high and I was sure I could play against the best in the world. I will take the field with a smile and give my all in my first Slam final.”

“Zverev or Medvedev? I will watch it, I like watching tennis and I will watch it calmly. They are 2 incredible players, it will be interesting. Let's see who I will face on Sunday. My family is at home and will stay at home: I greet all the Italian fans, we also have the doubles final and it's nice to still be in the running”, concludes the 22 year old from South Tyrol.

Tennis: Sinner in the Australian Open final, Djokovic beaten in 4 sets

Jannik Sinner is in the final of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam round of the season taking place on the hard courts of Melbourne Park. The 22-year-old from South Tyrol, number 4 in the world and seeded, beats the reigning champion and 10-time winner in Australia, the 36-year-old Serbian Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the ATP ranking and first seed, with a score of 6-1, 6 -2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 after three hours and 22 minutes. Perfect match for Sinner who never loses serve throughout the match and doesn't even concede a break point. The Italian will play the first Slam final of his career against the winner of the match between the Russian Daniil Medvedev, number 3 in the world and in the draw and the German Alexander Zverev, number 6 in the ATP ranking and seeding, which will start at 9.30 am Italian time.

