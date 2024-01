Friday, January 26, 2024, 3:08 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

2,159 days, 33 victories and four titles later, Novak Djokovic once again tasted defeat in Melbourne. The Serbian buried his hopes of winning the four Grand Slams and Olympic gold, something that only Steffi Graf has achieved in history, at the first…