Sinner knockout with Djokovic at the ATP Finals. Will there be a Jannik-Nole rematch on Saturday 25th?

The world number one, Djokovic wins the ATP Finals in Turin by beating Sinner in two sets. Nole to the Italian tennis player. “I wish you to win a Slam and become number 1 in the world.”



But the season is not over: the Davis Cup finals (eight teams competing) which will be played this week in Malaga, Spain. AND Jannik’s Italy could cross paths with the very soon Novak’s Serbia in a clash for the final assault (Sunday 26 November) on the salad bowl that both nations have won once in their history.

After the knockout with Djokovic, Sinner is ready for Italy: ‘There’s still the Davis Cup, let’s try to do well there too’

“We still have the Davis Cup, let’s try to do well there too,” the words of Jannik Sinner at the end of the ATP Tennis Finals match which saw him lose in two sets to Novak Djokovic. The number 4 in the ATP ranking archives a fantastic week that saw him win their group beating right Nolebeyond Tsitsipas And Runes. Then the splendid success in the semi-final against the Russian Daniil Medvedev (3rd player in the world). Now head on Davis Cup, dreaming of bringing the salad bowl back to Italy, 47 years (1976) after the triumph of Panatta, Bertolucci, Barazzutti And Zugarelli against the Chile.

Sinner-Djokovic, from the ATP Finals to the Davis Cup rematch?

Jannik Sinner’s Italy will face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup Finals, on stage from 21 to 26 November on the indoor fast pitch of the Palacio de Deportes Josè Maria Martin Carpena in Malaga, Spain. Coach Filippo Volandri has called the Italian tennis player number 4 in the world Matteo Arnaldi, Lorenzo Musetti, Lorenzo Sonego and Simone Bolelli.

Italy-Holland it will be played on Thursday 23 November at 10am. Always on the same day, the Novak Djokovic’s Serbia will challenge the Great Britain by Andy Murraystarting at 4pm. In the semi-final on Saturday 25 November, so there could be a rematch between Italy and Serbia, between Sinner and Djokovic. On the other side of the draw Canada/Finland vs Czech Republic/Australia.

Before the Master 1000 in Paris, Novak Djkovic was clear: “I have three tournaments left in which I will participate and my greatest desire is to win the Davis Cup (Serbia won one thanks to him, ed.), I hope that my teammates and I will be healthy and in perfect shape.” Sinner and Italy are warned.

Novak Djokovic triumphs: seventh victory at the ATP Finals (photo Lapresse)



Sinner to Djokovic, ‘Congratulations Nole, you are an inspiration for everyone’

“Congratulations Nole for this week and you and your team are demonstrating incredible professionalism. You started the season by winning, you ended it by winning, so better than that. You are an inspiration for everyone, not only for those who are watching but above all for the players” Thus Jannik Sinner at the end of the final of the ATP Tennis Finals.

Sinner then thanked his team: “In the last three months we have played a lot of games this season, we have made a lot of progress and we have been lucky enough to play against the best in the world. Even today we saw that we can improve many things but today we must first of all look at the many positive things done. At the beginning of the year I was a player, now I’m completely different.”

Sinner to the ATP Finals audience, ‘thank you, you gave me so much strength’

“It was a super week, you welcomed me like a little child and you gave me so much strength especially in difficult moments, not only on the pitch but also off the pitch.” This is how Jannik Sinner thanked the Pala Alpitour public who supported him with great support this week. “Playing in Italy is always a spectacle,” he added, then thanking the Federation. “I didn’t think I’d get to play here in Turin, in the final”.

Djokovic to Sinner. “I wish you to win a Slam and become world number 1”

“Thanks to Sinner for the compliments. It wasn’t the result you wanted, but you must be proud of what you did. I wish you a great 2024, you can win a Slam and become number 1 in the world – the words of Novak Djokovic after beating Jannik Sinner in the final of the ATP Finals -. Thanks to my team: winning at 36 is different than 10 years ago, but dedication gives results. I am proud and grateful. My children have given me strength, joy and serenity. Thanks to the public because the Italians’ passion for tennis is incredible. Whether it’s in Rome or here, it’s always a spectacle.”

See also Child makes Enzo Fernández cry in Conmebol's tribute to Argentina Jannik Sinner (photo Lapresse)



Djokovic beats Sinner in straight sets and wins the ATP Finals for the seventh time

Jannk Sinner bows to his majesty Novak Djokovic, who wins his seventh ATP Finals title with a double 6-3 in an hour and three quarters of play in a packed Pala Alpitour and the atmosphere of major events. The Azzurri lost their first match in the tournament against the world no. 1, who confirmed his supremacy by easily overcoming his opponent in the first set, finished in 38 minutes, and struggling more in the second set, which lasted an hour and five minutes, with the game at 4-2 lasting over a quarter of an hour. After an infinite number of wasted advantages, Sinner finally manages to get back into the match at 4-3 but stops there and Djoker wins the next two games, winning the title thanks to two nets on serve by the blue on the last point. “Alcaraz and Sinner are two great players, they forced me to win matches”, says the Serbian at the end, without stopping blowing kisses to his two children in the stands.

