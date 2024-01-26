Aryna Sabalenka queen of the Australian Open 2024, waiting for the king (Sinner-Medvedev)

Jannik Sinner or Daniil Medvedev? The Australian Open 2024 they seek a new king after the previous one has fallen (Novak Djokovic defeated in the semifinals by the Italian tennis player: “He wiped me off the field,” Nole said after the semifinal).

Waiting for the men's final (where to see it here)the queen of the Melbourne Slam however it is already certain: Aryna Sabalenka. The 25-year-old tennis player from Minsk confirms herself as sovereign at the Rod Laver Arena defeating in the final Chinese Qinwen Zheng (12th seed) with a very clear 6-3 6-2 in an hour and 17 minutes: conquers the'Australian Open for the second consecutive year (14th career title) among other things this time without losing even a set.

The Belarusian Tiger (nickname from the tattoo she has on her left forearm: it symbolizes the year she was born according to Chinese astrology) she is the fifth tennis player to achieve this since 2000 till today After Lindsay Davenport (2000), Maria Sharapova (2008), Serena Williams (2017) e Ashleigh Barty (2022).

Aryna Sabalenka she will remain number two in the world, behind the Pole Iga Swiatek (exit in the third round) and ahead of the American Coco Gauff (the winner of the US Open was beaten in two sets in the semifinal by the Belarusian: 7/6, 6/4), but the feeling is that this year the Minsk Tiger will attack first place in the WTA Ranikg (currently chasing with a gap of less than 900 points).

Australian Open, Sabalenka beats Zheng in the final: “Surprised by this level of play”

“I'm surprised by the level of play I've shown in these two weeks. I felt under pressure, but I only thought about working hard – said the Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka after winning her second Australian Open by beating China's Qinwen Zheng in the final – If I have to be honest, I didn't expect to be able to show this level of play continuously. Now I hope to keep it. It's wonderful to receive this trophy from you, who are a source of inspiration for all of us”, added the champion from Minsk in the award ceremony speaking with Evonne Goolagong who awarded her in the center of the court. Then turning to her opponent she added: “I know it's hard to lose a Qinwen final, but you're a young girl and you'll play many more.”

See also The plan B that Cruz Azul would have in the face of Rafael Santos Borré's refusal Aryna Sabalenka (photo Lapresse)



Subscribe to the Affari WhatsApp channel!

