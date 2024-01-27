Jannik Sinner demolishes Medvedev: legendary comeback at the Australian Open

Jannik Sinner wins the Australian Open after a legendary final: down two sets to zero against Daniil Medvedev (number 3 in the world, already a two-time finalist in the Melbourne Slam and capable of triumphing at a US Open final against his majesty Novak Djokovic in 2021), the Italian tennis player was able to overturn a match that already seemed lost, triumphing at fifth set (with a comeback that recalled the one Rafa Nadal made against the Russian champion at Rod Laver Arena in 2021), winning the first Major in his career.



A triumph, beautiful, exciting and deserved (remember how he demolished Novak Djokovic in the semi-final)which confirms the absolute talent of the 22-year-old from South Tyrol, already the Italian leader in winning the Davis Cup last November and finalist at the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, the tournament that sees the 8 best tennis players on the planet take to the court.

But how do you win such an incredible match, which at a certain point seems to be marked by an adverse fate? Affaritaliani.it asked Roberta Vinci, the unforgettable Italian champion (number 7 in the WTA ranking in April 2016), four times winner of the Fed Cup with Italy (the women's Davis Cup, now the Billie Jean King Cup) and capable of winning an epic all-blue final against Flavia Pennetta at the Us Open 2015, after defeating none other than Serena Williams, in front of the American public, in the semi-final.

Sinner wins the Australian Open, Roberta Vinci: “Jannik like Agassi. Today he is the best tennis player in the world”

Roberta, how do you come back from the abyss of two sets to zero down, in the first Slam final of your career, against a champion like Daniil Medvedev, and manage to win it?

“With great mental strength, what Jannik showed today. He didn't start well, especially on serve. Medvedev was very focused from the start but you win mentally. You win by always sticking to the score. Never getting discouraged.”

From a technical point of view, where did Sinner win the match?

“Jannik always had a very positive attitude during the match and was able to turn it around from a technical point of view when Medvedev fell a bit, even physically, because at the beginning he pushed a lot and was always a He was the owner of the point. At a certain point he inevitably took a step back and the ball obviously traveled less to him. But Sinner was good at making the change and taking the initiative.”

And Medvedev who was ahead two sets to zero… how did he lose it?

“Not winning the third set because it's obvious that the longer the match went on, the more he knew he was in difficulty because he was on the court much more in the previous rounds. He knew he was much more tired than Sinner and in the end it was a bit ' collapsed”.

Australian Open final



Nadal, Djokovic and Federer have built their victories by improving year after year, going beyond perfection. Let's nitpick, in which aspects can Sinner still improve?

“This boy has improved a lot in a short time, he has excellent qualities, he is truly a champion. I believe that he can still improve from a technical point of view on the volley game. He can have even more confidence in his game at the net and it is a game situation that can help him when he is unable to express his tennis from behind. His service, however, has improved him a lot and it showed today too, when he canceled out a break point with an ace and in certain situations he managed to save himself with the serve. He can still improve physically too. But mentally he's really very very strong.”

Having to compare him with a great tennis player of the past, who reminds you of Sinner?

“Sinner is worth a Federer or a Nadal, but if I have to go back in time, Andrè Agassi comes to mind for how Jannik hits the ball”

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev during the Australian Open awards ceremony (photo Lapresse)



Jannik clearly beat Djokovic, winning his first Slam. Can we say it… he IS the best tennis player in the world right now?

“Yes, at the moment I believe that Jannik is the strongest tennis player around. It is no coincidence that in Australia he beat Djokovic and Medvedev. He beat Djokovic twice at the end of last year. Jannik has proven that he is the best at the moment. best player ever.”

Subscribe to the Affari WhatsApp channel!

