Jannik Sinner keeps Italy afloat and equalizes the point with the Netherlands by beating Tallon Griekspoor in two sets in the second match of this Davis Cup quarter-final. Sinner, after Arnaldi’s defeat against Van De Zandschulp 2-1, takes to the field with a hint of understandable tension. After over a year he returns to wear the blue shirt and he does it to save his homeland. Against Tallon Griekspoor, who he had beaten in the semi-finals in Rotterdam this year, he plays a very balanced first set which ends in a tie break in favor of Jannik, who was also down a minibreak at the start. In the second set there was no story: Griekspoor didn’t even have time to realize they were on the pitch, Jannik responded only with winners, inflicted two breaks on the Dutchman and found himself 5-0 down. He manages to score the flag game, then the Italian number 1 closes the case in an hour and 12. We need to rest and immediately return to the court in doubles. Jannik should take the field with Simone Bolelli against the experts Koolhof-Rojer.

ARNALDI’S MATCH

—

Two hours and 53 minutes of battle and then Matteo Arnaldi surrenders in the tie break of the third set 6-7 6-3 7-6 to Botic Van de Zandschulp. Very balanced first set which ends with a (bad) tie break with many errors on both sides. The weight of the national team is felt and makes the wrists tremble, especially those of Arnaldi when he goes to the net, in the end it is the Dutchman who gives in and Italy can breathe with the first set in the safe. But Van De Zandschulp returns to the pitch motivated and fueled by captain Haarhuis, and at 1-1 he tries to take the lead. Down 15-30, Arnaldi wins a nice rally then goes up 40-30 but with a somewhat awkward volley attempt he ends up with the advantage and even concedes the first break point of the match. He saves himself but immediately concedes another after a series of passes to the net. The Dutchman loses control of the forehand and returns to the advantage, but it’s not over. Winning response with eyes closed from VdZ who still has the opportunity to make it 2-0. There is a fourth break chance for the Netherlands but the falcon confirms the ace of salvation for Arnaldi. It’s an endless game but the blue holds on after canceling 4 break points in over 10 minutes. After that hard work, the games flow quickly and without major worries until the 8th game, with Arnaldi who gives up the serve and sends Van De Zandschulp to serve to bring the match to the 3rd set. This time the Dutchman doesn’t waste it and wins the second set 6-3. The third starts very badly with Arnaldi who goes one break down and seems to have a total reserve of energy, including mental ones. But in the 7th game the blue manages to get the match back on track and from 3-1 down they move ahead 4-3 and then 5-4. When he had to save himself, at 5-4 Italy, Van De Zandschulp came away with 4 winning serves. Arnaldi was less solid and instead ended up down 15-30 in the innings and then took the lead. A tweener in the net gives the Netherlands a break point and they don’t close and Arnaldi takes the lead 6-5. And the match is decided at the tie break. Arnaldi goes ahead by a minibreak and immediately gives it up with yet another error at the net. Another minibreak lead thanks to a forehand error by the Dutchman and Arnaldi goes up 4-3 and then 5-3. Again against minibreak by Vdz who goes to serve for 5-4 Italy. Another minibreak and match point, but it doesn’t work. Arnaldi has destiny in his hands, at 6-5. Unfortunately, a mistake puts Van de Zandschulp back in the game and we move on. This time the match point is Dutch on Arnaldi’s serve. Who hits a backhand into the corridor and after 2 hours and 53 minutes loses the match.