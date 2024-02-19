SINNER: «THERE IS STILL MUCH I CAN LEARN FROM MY MISTAKES. I'M PLAYING WELL NOW, BUT MORE DIFFICULT MOMENTS WILL COME: IT'S IMPORTANT TO WORK NOW TO FACE THEM PREPARED.”

Jannik Sinner, the boy “very proud of being Italian”, who with yesterday's victory at the Rotterdam tournament achieved third position in the ATP world rankings, talks about himself exclusively to Vanity Fair and talks about his affections, how he reacted to the triumph at the Australian Open, his relationship with fame and with sport «All the matches that are won are not won on the day they are played. You win by preparing for months, perhaps years, working for that match. We'll see if this work will also help with the first failure, we'll see how I react. But I'm not afraid of making mistakes, I don't think about it. I don't see what point there is in thinking about it.”

The main passages of Jannik Sinner's interview

The fame of her discretion precedes her. Is it just shyness, or is there something else too?

«I want to protect the people closest to me, keeping them out of this. I see it as a small task to carry out, almost a duty: they helped me gain self-confidence, and today in some way I want to protect them.”

As a kid he must have had to give up some things to dedicate himself to tennis. Which one weighed on you, and does it weigh on you, more?

«I have everything, I don't lack anything. I've never been to a disco, I don't like going to sleep late. I prefer to play cards with a friend.”

He's always traveling around the world: how difficult is it to keep relationships alive?

«I have few friends, but true ones. They've known me since I was a kid and they don't care what I've won or how famous I am.”

But do you think that a 12 year old boy is right to have Sinner as an idol?

«Maybe yes, because I know I treat all people the same way: if I have the number 1 in the rankings in front of me or the person who cleans the locker rooms, I always behave equally, with politeness».

Do you believe that love can be included among the distractions, compared to the rigor you reserve for your work?

«I think it's a beautiful thing when you find the right love. Like for everyone. The best tennis players in the world all have wives and children.”

There was a moment when it seemed that Matteo Berrettini was the rising star of Italian tennis to bet on. What's more about him?

«He has had many injuries, we hope he returns. It is not right to forget his successes. We Italians are a nice group, we all respect each other even if we are all different.”