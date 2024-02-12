Jannik Sinner triumphs at the Australian Open after an incredible comeback in the final against Daniil Medvedev (photo Lapresse)

Jannik Sinner returns to the ATP 500 in Rotterdam. Luciano Darderi, what a victory at the Cordoba Open

In the wake of Sinner – who returns to the field, in Rotterdamagainst Boric Van de Zandschulp , Dutch, 28 years old – other young Italian tennis players grow and win.

After a triumphal ride, Luciano Darderi – who had won only one match in his career – won his first ATP 250 tournament in his career, beating, in the final of a very hot Cordoba, the host Facundo Bagnis, who started, like his opponent, from the qualifiers.

The Italian, 22 years old, eliminated 3 top 60 players in succession, Ofner, Hanfmann and Baez, and managed to win the final in Argentina, the country where he was born and lived before moving to Italy at the age of 10.



Read also Sinner chasing third place in the ATP rankings

Who is Luciano Darderi surprise winner at the Cordoba Open

Having entered the Cordoba draw with number 136, Darderi is now number 76 in the worldafter a completely unexpected exploit.

In the final against Bagnis, Sinner's peer played very well, especially in the first set. The match ended 6-1 6-4, in an hour and 25 minutes, for Darderi, who joins the already extraordinary group of Italians, led by Jannik Sinner.

Sinner, Musetti and … 15 Italian tennis players in the top 200 ATP

The number of our compatriots in the top 100 rises to six.

Lorenzo Musetti, now 26th, recovered a positionwhile they lost two both Matteo Arnaldiwhich slides to 43rd placeis Lorenzo Sonegodescending into 48th place.

Flavio Cobolli has lost a place and it's time 72°. Once again, theblue invasion between top 200 in the worldwith the presence, overall, of nine Italians between 103rd and 198th place: I am 15therefore, the tennis players of the Bel Paese among the top 200 in the ATP ranking.