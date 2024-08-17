Jannik Sinner advances to the semifinals of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati (hard court, prize money $7,909,030). The South Tyrolean, world number 1 and first seed, defeats the Russian Andrey Rublev, number 6 in the ATP ranking and seeding, with a score of 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in two hours and 26 minutes. A stuttering start for the Australian Open champion, in great difficulty with the service and very faulty on the forehand side.

From the middle of the second set, however, Sinner grows, begins to limit the errors and finds the decisive break at 5-5 in the second set. In the third set the number one runs away 3-0 and then 5-1, he falls apart when he goes to serve for the match at 5-2 but manages to close 6-4 on the first match point. Now the 23-year-old from Alto Adige awaits the winner of the match between the German Alexander Zverev, number 4 in the world and 3 in the draw and the American Ben Shelton, number 14 in the ranking.