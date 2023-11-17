After the success on Rune the enthusiasm grows: “We have a top player”

After the success over number 1 Novak Djokovic, social media pays homage once again to Jannik Sinner. The victory over Holger Rune is worth a lot, the third in these ATP Finals in Turin which are already unforgettable. And social media goes crazy, again. For the pride of a champion who is increasingly recognized even outside the confines of sport (“I went to sleep with a lightness that I can’t explain to you” we read on number 1.

at the top — Top Player "Set after set, the destination becomes clearer, the Olympus of top players" is one of the many comments after the three-set success over Rune. Applause for the programming: "Bravo, bravo, very good. Technique, tactics, coldness and heart because yes, there's that too. You deserve all this because you earned it. You are great and your team is great with whom you planned the surgical season. We are all with you, Jannik."

To the way he managed a difficult match, to the back pain that worried everyone in the second set: “Impressive power of shots, he moves Rune from one side of the court to the other and then closes with a masterful backhand. Sinner is an absolute champion, we are lucky that he was born in Italy”.

A growing awareness: “I have been passionate about tennis since I was a child, I would never have remotely dreamed of seeing such a strong Italian playing tennis. Sinner, due to his mentality and technical and tactical abilities, is destined to break every Italian and world record in the next 10 years. Monstrous”.

correctness — What is especially striking is the example that Sinner offers to young people. “Seriousness, strength, intelligence of someone who never gives up, a great example for all young people. Learn!”.

And then again: "In place of Sinner, perhaps I would have saved energy against #Rune and would have lost by eliminating Djokovic. Sinner, on the other hand, had respect for the public and the values ​​of sport, and did the right thing. Even though he knows that this choice could cost him the final victory"