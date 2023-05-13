The number 1 of blue tennis talks about himself: “As a child I hated going to the hairdresser, some mornings my hair is indomitable but I like it this way: they say that people like me will disappear. Am I serious on the pitch? Outside I laugh like it’s the last time. And how scared are geckos”
Work, application, dedication and, why not, a touch of style. Jannik Sinner, the number 1 of Italian tennis, has a vocabulary almost exclusively focused on commitment, the only ingredient to grow and conquer a place among the greatest. Very little is known about him off the pitch.
