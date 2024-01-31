Rome – “I'm rooting for the Sanremo Festival from home.” She said it Jannik Sinner, winner of the Australian Open last Sunday, his first career Slam, during the press conference in the new Fitp headquarters in Rome.

“It's a beautiful event – ​​he added speaking of Sanremo – but I'm doing two days here in Rome after Australia and when I should go to Sanremo, I'll already be working, and that's what I like to do. For this reason I won't go to the Festival“, he concluded, thus declining Amadeus' invitation.

“The residence in Monte Carlo? I feel good there, I feel at home”

Sinner responded to a question about her residence in Monte Carlo and the possibility of bringing her back to Italy: “The best thing about Monaco is that there are many players you can train with, the facilities are perfect. I feel at home there. I'm fine there, I have a normal life, I can go to the supermarket with zero problems”: this is how Jannik Sinner, in the press conference at the federtennis headquarters, responded to a question about her residence in Monte Carlo and the possibility of bringing her back to Italy. “When I turned 18 – also explained the Italian tennis player, new winner of the Australian Open – I trained in Bordighera with my former coach who lived in Monaco”

“My dream was to win a Slam, now I work to feel that feeling again”

“My dream has always been to win a Slam, now that I've done it we're working to feel that feeling again. Now I want to get back on the court and work, because that's what led me to do what I did. Let's try to take small steps forward, that's the goal,” said Sinner, winner of the Australian Open last Sunday, his first career Slam. “I'm happy to share emotions with all of you, but we have many tournaments during the year and many possibilities to do well, as well as to do badly. We must be ready. Happy with this achievement for me and for my team, you can feel the warmth of the people and I like it, but I'm the same guy as two weeks ago”, adds Sinner.

“The Paris Olympics? Key moment”

“I still don't think about who will be the standard-bearer at the Olympics. – said Sinner on Paris 2024 – The Games will also be a key moment for my growth and my career. It will be the first time I play them. I'm happy to understand and see how to live a moment like this. There are all the best athletes in the world. I can't wait to meet some of them, get positive ideas. It will be one of the most important tournaments, it isn't played every year. We hope that Italy can lead to home as many medals as possible.”

“I don't like social media”

“I don't like social media because you see certain things. TV series? In Australia I watched Animal Kingdom but in Italy you don't see it, you need a VPN. As for reading, there are moments when I read a lot and others when I don't read anything”, Sinner said. “I stay away from social media, I have a lot of respect, I use them very little, sometimes I have to control things myself, I'm living happily and I'm living better without social media”, he added. “Train and have fun, if you have done this you have already won”, was the message he wanted to give to those who use social networks.

Tajani appoints Sinner as ambassador of Italian Sport Diplomacy in the world

Jannik Sinner was received at the Farnesina by the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, who appointed him ambassador of Italian Sport Diplomacy in the world. “To strengthen Italy's presence in the world, I am convinced that it is not just diplomats and politicians who make foreign policy. I believe that it is right to valorise all Italians who are known and who operate in the world: entrepreneurs, soldiers, actors, men of culture, directors and athletes”, said Tajani, according to whom “Italy's presence is characterized by our quality in all sectors”. The ability to “attract tourists and investments” also depends on the “image” that our country has abroad, he added in the Farnesina office, underlining the role of the most famous athletes in achieving this objective. “If the sample is part of an overall strategy it is useful to increase tourists, to increase attention” on Italy, he concluded.