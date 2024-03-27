Sinner hits the physiotherapist Naldi with a ball in the lower parts. Laughter in the box

During the second set of the round of 16 of the Masters 1000 in Miami won by Jannik Sinner against Christopher O'Connellfun time for everyone except for the unfortunate physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi: the Italian tennis player responds badly to an opponent's serve and sends the ball out of court hitting him in the lower parts of his body.

An even more singular episode because the ball passes through the only possible hole in the box where the staff of the number three in the world was located. Sinner immediately made sure of Naldi's condition.

Luckily the accident was without consequences and afterwards he couldn't hold back the laughter with his trainer Darren Cahill.