Sinner? He often speaks in German and distances himself from Davis: but he is already the strongest Italian tennis player ever

Jannik Sinner, during the awards ceremony, he greeted his parents in German, pays taxes in Monte Carlo, is coached by an Australian, Cahill, and often shies away from commitments in the Davis Cup.



But he wins as an Italian: after Beijing, he beat the Russian Medvedev again, he triumphed in the prestigious tournament in Vienna, the fourth success of the year, winning the tenth title, all those won in his career by Hadrian Panatta, more “pleasant” off the pitch and with a more entertaining game than Jannik.

A strong and competitive tennis player had not been seen in the beautiful countryas number four in the rankings, at 22 years old.

Let’s hold on to him and cheer for him in the duel for the top of the ranking, which will characterize, after the not immediate retirement of Djokovicthe clashes of the next 10 years between Sinner and the other terrible “under 23” tennis players: the Spaniard Alcarazthe Danish Runes and the American Shelton.

