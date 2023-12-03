Until two years ago the tennis player was paired with Maria Braccini, also a 23-year-old model





Jannik Sinner he thrilled all of Italy with his extraordinary performances on the tennis courts, first at the ATP Finals in Turin and then with the historic victory of the Davis Cup, which had been missing in our country for 47 years. The website www.deejay.it writes it.

As happens with every sporting (and public) figure, success for the Italian also coincides with greater media exposure and, inevitably, with the classic question for gossip lovers: is Jannik Sinner engaged? Apparently yes.

Jannik Sinner’s (alleged) girlfriend is called Laura Margesina 23-year-old model a year older than him and, just like the tennis player, grew up with the mountain air.

Until two years ago the tennis player was paired with Maria Braccini, also a 23-year-old model. However, their relationship ended, according to some also due to a story on Instagram: when the girl celebrated one year of love on social media, he would have taken it out on her for too much media exposure. Here too only rumors and rumours, never supported by official statements. The breakup, however, was confirmed shortly after. The latest rumors lead instead to Laura Margesin.

The much talked about (and still unconfirmed) story of Jannik Sinner and Laura Margesin it seems written in destiny: both have climbed the world from a small mountain village to the highest peaks, he in tennis, she in fashion.

Laura Margesin is a very successful young international model: she shows in Italy, London, Paris, Munich, Los Angeles, Miami. On Instagram she publishes many shots of herself including make-up, photo shoots, backstage. No personal photos: she is very reserved, like Jannik Sinner.

Therefore, no photo with the tennis player and only one, from three months ago, with a tennis racket in his hand. Laura Margesin is very proud of what she has built with her own hands, as she tells her followers in the caption of one of her posts:

If someone had told me ten years ago (when I was 13) that one day I would travel to America, move here, build a life for myself, and conquer the challenge, I would NEVER have believed them. I come from a small village in the middle of the Italian Alps, I was the shyest girl at school, too scared to take the bus into the city alone or even to ask the waiter for an extra plate. I was afraid, afraid of making mistakes, of being rejected… Now I sit here in my apartment in Hollywood and for the last 5 years I have lived and worked in some of the greatest cities in the world, learned from different cultures and met inspiring people from all over the world. world. No words can describe how grateful I am for this journey. Thank you to everyone who was/are part of it, I can’t wait to create more beautiful memories. – Laura Margesin

