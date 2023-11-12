Turin – Winning debut for Jannik Sinner at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin: the number 4 ranked South Tyrolean won in straight sets over the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4, in an hour and 25 minutes of play. The 22-year-old Italian, author of a great performance, closed the match by scoring his ninth ace. He only needed two breaks to win, one in each set. For Sinner it is the first victory in the Finals as a starter after the ‘useless’ one obtained two years ago as a reserve against Hubert Hurckaz, the Pole who this time was ready to take over from Tsitsipas if the physical problems (back pain and elbow discomfort ) had not allowed him to take the field.

The finalist at the Austyralian Open 2023 in the end he did it and we glimpsed flashes of class from the Greek who, however, could do nothing against a very solid Sinner. “Tactically we prepared the match perfectly, yesterday I watched many videos of Stefanos and today I played at an excellent level”, commented the world number four, “I have had an excellent season so far and playing in Turin was our goal. The first match went very well.”

Words of praise for the very warm support of the PapAlpitour: “The support from the public is crazy, thank you very much. We hope to continue like this, I’m happy to meet strong people like Djokovic and Rune who are different players”, added Sinner. The South Tyrolean confirmed himself in great form: first serve percentages above 70%, nine aces in total and zero break points granted to his opponent, an average above 200 kilometers per hour, with a peak of 216 km/h . After becoming the first Italian to win two matches at the Finals, he can already think about the other challenges of the green group against Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune, on court in the evening.