Great Ocean Road Open results and draw.

The passage of the matches confirms that Jannik Sinner can become the star that many think. At 19 years old, the Italian (world number 36) will play this Sunday to win his second ATP title at the Great Ocean Road Open. It will also do so after a new demonstration of quality and tenacity. In the semifinals he met Karen Khachanov (20th in the ranking), an opponent against whom he was not a favorite, but he ended up winning.

The game lasted until three hours and seven minutes, but the young Italian was able to resist, saving even a match ball, to take the victory by 7-6 (4), 4-6 and 7-6 (4). His compatriot awaits him in the final Stefano Travaglia, world number 71, who beat Brazilian Thiago Monteiro (6-3 and 6-4) without too many complications. Sinner is the favorite to take the title and with his long-suffering victory he completes a round day for Italian tennis after the victory of the transalpine team against Spain in the ATP Cup.