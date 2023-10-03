Rome – Achievement by Jannik Sinner: beats Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 6-1 in the semifinal of the “China Open” (ATP 500 – prize money 3,633,975 dollars) which is being played on the hard courts of the Olympic Green Tennis Center in Beijing and from Monday he will be number 4 in the world. He will equal the record of Adriano Panatta, the only Italian player at the time in the ATP rankings to reach such a high ranking position.

The South Tyrolean starts off badly, down 2-0 and break point for the Spaniard. Having conquered the 1-2 point with difficulty, the Italian improved and fought on equal terms with the Spaniard, breaking his serve in the fourth set and continuing until the tie break won 7-4.

In the second set the collapse you don’t expect from Alcaraz, with Sinner on top and finishing 6-1. And tomorrow in the final Danil Medvedev awaits him and, above all, the new world ranking: number 4 as, in Italy, only happened to Adriano Panatta in 1976.