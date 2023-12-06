Jannik Sinner, the Italian tennis player’s (short) holidays before the Australian Open

Jannik Sinner definitely deserved some relaxation. A few days in reality, between a season that ended triumphantly (leading Ital-Davis to triumph) and another which is already about to begin (in January we leave for theAustralia, where Rafa Nadal will also return to the field after a year out due to injury) with the challenges Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune and to the world’s top players already launched.

Up for grabs? First place in the ATP ranking (which belongs to Nole), but above all the victories that make the history of a tennis player: the Slams first and foremost (Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open), in addition obviously to the Master 1000 (Sinner won his first career win in Canada this year) and a Davis Cup to defend after the triumph in Malaga (beating Serbia in the semi-final and Australia in the final).

Jannik Sinner, from San Siro (with Maria Braccini) for his Milan to the Austrian Alps

But there will be time to talk about Jannik Sinner’s exploits on the pitch, who among other things in the next few days will fly to train in Alicante with Luca Nardi (20-year-old Italian tennis talent and veteran of Jeddah’s ATP Next Gen together with Flavio Cobolli).

Meanwhile the news tells of his holidays: first theappearance at San Siro (with the beautiful Maria Braccini) to follow his Milan in the Champions League nightmare evening with Borussia Dortmund (and qualification for the round of 16 compromised), then a few days with family and friends in the mountains in Val Pusteria, on the slopes of San Candido to relax (he who in his youth was very good on skis and perhaps could have even attempted a career, perhaps rivaling today with the various Odermat, Kilde or Kristoffersen…).

Who is Maria Braccini, girlfriend of Jannik Sinner who the gossip said was her ex

Sinner and Elodie, star show of Italian tennis

Meanwhile Jannik Sinner was the protagonist of the Milan Federtennis Gala (at Superstudio)together with another star: Elodie. In fact, the Roman singer was the musical guest of the event. Who better than the record artist of this 2023 – between platinum records, sold out concerts and David Di Donatello wins – on the evening that celebrated the victories of Italian tennis and above all of its prophet Jannik Sinner?

Jannik is already ready to leave for Alicante where 3 weeks of preparation await him in view of Australia: “There isn’t much time to rest, but in the end the work is the part I love the most”.

“It was a beautiful year with many new moments – explained Jannik Sinner to Sky – I played on the most important fields with a lot of fans. I hope to experience another year with many emotions. In 2024 I want to confirm myself with a season as number 4. I will try to start again with a positive mentality, then the season will be long.” Sinner also spoke about the Davis Cup, won 47 years after the first time: “We didn’t realize the importance of what we did – he admits – The Italian movement in tennis is going in the right direction and that is the most important thing.”





Sinner: “Berrettini? It’s as if his name were there too”

In addition to Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, who arrived with his partner Melissa Satta, also took to the stage next to the Davis Cup salad bowl: “Matteo won it with us – said Sinner – unfortunately his name isn’t on the trophy but it’s as if it were there and we want to try again together with him”. The Roman tennis player looks to the new year with confidence: “In 2024 I ask to still feel the emotions I felt in Malaga and Bologna during Davis. I missed him. Screaming for my teammates was good for me, I hope to continue to get angry for a missed shot and get excited for a winner. I’m leaving Australia with a lot of desire but I know that with my ranking it won’t be easy.”

Jannik Sinner and the suggestion on the Sanremo Festival

Speaking of music: the Italian champion – number 4 in the ATP ranking – will be the protagonist on the stage of Sanremo Festival (as happened to Matteo Berrettini in his time)? “I would love to have Sinner” He said Fiorello in recent days talking about the dream of hosting him at Long live Rai2. Then adding a cryptic… “I would love it, at least if Amadeus doesn’t beat me to it.”

Sinner earthquake, devastating TV ratings. Jannik phenomenon: from Davis to the ATP Finals

The fans’ dreams started from there. But, at the moment, it seems more like a suggestion than anything else: Sinner afterAustralian Open will return to Europe and should prepare for the ATP of Marseille and Rotterdam which will be played at the beginning of February respectively on the week of the 5th and the week of the 12th (the Festival will be between the 6th and the 10th).

In particular the Dutch tournament (a Master 500) it is an important deadline (from the point of view of ATP points) in the calendar Jannik as in 2023 he reached the final, losing to Daniil Medvedev (then he would get his revenge three times this autumn in the Beijing-Vienna finals and in semifinal at the ATP Finals in Turin)



Subscribe to the newsletter

